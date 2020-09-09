Tesla Battery Day Jeep Grand Wagoneer 2021 Ford Bronco 2021 Ford Bronco pricing 2020 electric vehicles Best car lease deals Best car insurance

Maserati MC20 reveal: Watch the new sports car debut here

Today, we welcome a new mid-engine sports car into the world.

Listen
- 00:42

Happy Maserati MC20 day, everyone. In just a few hours, we'll be treated to a new sports car. It's 2020, we have to take these little victories.

Maserati initially planned to reveal the the MC20 this past May, but scrapped plans as the coronavirus pandemic swept across the world. We then learned the car would make a digital debut in September. And here we are. 

The MC20 will carry the brand's racing heritage forward and will offer both a traditional internal-combustion engine setup and a purely electric powertrain. It's not clear if one or the other will debut today; perhaps we'll see both.

Stick around or come back to watch with us at 11:35 a.m. PT (2:35 p.m. ET) and see the event unfold.

Maserati shows off new Trofeo models, including a turbo V8 Ghibli

See all photos