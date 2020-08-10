Maserati shows off new Trofeo models, including a turbo V8 Ghibli

  • 16720-maseratitrofeocollection
2021 Maserati Trofeo

The Trofeo lineup shown in Italian colors: Quattroporte in green, Levante in white and Ghibli in red.

All three variants are powered by a 3.8-liter twin-tubocharged Ferrari-built V8 engine.

The engine produces 580 horsepower and 537 pound-feet of torque.

This new powerplant should help to further differentiate it from the more affordable (but still bonkers) Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio.

Also new are redesigned boomerang-like tail lights.

And red accenting on fender vents and badging.

Even the trident logo gets a little tweak for Trofeo duty.

Inside, the Quattroporte and Ghibli both get 10.1-inch infotainment screens, while Levante gets improved resolution on its 8.3-inch screen.

The Levante Trofeo has a top speed of 187 mph, while the two sedans max out at a staggering 203 mph.

Maserati plans to start selling the new Trofeo models in Q4 of 2020.

