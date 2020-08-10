Maserati shows off new Trofeo models, including a turbo V8 Ghibli

The Trofeo lineup shown in Italian colors: Quattroporte in green, Levante in white and Ghibli in red.
All three variants are powered by a 3.8-liter twin-tubocharged Ferrari-built V8 engine.
The engine produces 580 horsepower and 537 pound-feet of torque.
This new powerplant should help to further differentiate it from the more affordable (but still bonkers) Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio.
Also new are redesigned boomerang-like tail lights.
And red accenting on fender vents and badging.
Even the trident logo gets a little tweak for Trofeo duty.
Inside, the Quattroporte and Ghibli both get 10.1-inch infotainment screens, while Levante gets improved resolution on its 8.3-inch screen.
The Levante Trofeo has a top speed of 187 mph, while the two sedans max out at a staggering 203 mph.
Maserati plans to start selling the new Trofeo models in Q4 of 2020.