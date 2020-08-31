Here comes Maserati's new sports car, the MC20

Maserati

March feels like two lifetimes ago, doesn't it? Well, that's when Maserati officially canned plans to show the MC20, its new sports car, this past May. Instead, citing the coronavirus pandemic, the Italian company decided to bump the car's debut to September. Now, believe it or not, we're knocking on September's door.

On Monday, the automaker published a new teaser of the mid-engine sports car to Twitter, showing a quick 5-second clip of the car's design highlighted with light. We really don't get a great look at anything, but that's all right. Maserati already showed the car off with a neat Stirling Moss wrap in the past. Needless to say, we're more than ready to see the car in the metal.

This car's a big deal for Maserati. Not only will it continue the company's racing legacy from the MC12 in the past and actually go racing, but it's meant to serve as the poster child for the brand's renaissance. Maserati has big plans for hybrids, electric cars and more in the near future; the MC20 was supposed to kick the era off with a massive party in Modena, Italy, this past May.

We don't have many details about the car itself. All we know is it will feature a midmounted engine, but there will also be a battery-electric version. It's rumored this car morphed from the gorgeous Alfieri concept Maserati showed years ago. If you recall, the Alfieri wasn't a mid-engine car, however. Rumors suggest the concept instead went on to influence the upcoming GranTurismo.

We'll have a far clearer picture of Maserati's future in just over a week, and we get to celebrate a new sports car in the process. We'll take small victories in the year that is 2020.