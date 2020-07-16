Maserati Ghibli Hybrid introduces Italian luxury to electrification

Enlarge Image Maserati

The Maserati Ghibli Hybrid won't be the Italian luxury brand's most important debut, but it's a big one for the company nonetheless. This is the first electrified car from Maserati, and more importantly, it opens a new chapter as the marque pursues more electric cars.

The electrified sedan debuted on Thursday with its mild-hybrid powertrain and light styling updates, though to be honest, we were expecting more than a mild-hybrid powertrain when Maserati mentioned the word "hybrid." Nevertheless, there's a 48-volt alternator onboard, an electric supercharger and a small battery mounted in the back of the car to make up the "electrified" side of things. A 2.0-liter turbo-four engine makes up the internal-combustion half of the Ghibli Hybrid.

Altogether, there's 330 horsepower and 331 pound-feet of torque on tap. Compared to the standard Ghibli's 345-hp twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6, that's not too bad, and the mild-hybrid powertrain will definitely be more fuel efficient. Maserati also promises the car still sounds like a Maserati.

With the new powertrain comes some styling tweaks, too. Most of them are minor, but the rear end gets a set of revamped taillights to mimic the Alfieri concept shown years ago. It's a much-needed freshening for the sedan. Otherwise, eagle-eyed onlookers will barely notice an updated front grille with new slats and plenty of blue highlights. Maserati chose blue to represent its electrified and totally electric cars moving forward, and the color makes its way to the air ducts, brake calipers and part of the emblem itself.

Inside, blue moves inward as well to act as a contrasting embroidery, but the bigger news is on the connectivity and infotainment side of things. Now, there's a 10.1-inch screen with the latest Intelligent Assistant system running, which also leans on Android operating system more so. Maserati says the system is far easier to use and features updated graphics to boot. A new Connect system also handles safety system functions and digests information more quickly.

The Ghibli Hybrid is just the tip of the iceberg. Next year, we'll see two new totally electric cars from Maserati in the next-generation GranTurismo and GranCabrio. And don't forget, the MC20 sports car is still scheduled for a debut later this year, too.