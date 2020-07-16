Maserati Ghibli Hybrid hides some new styling tweaks

They're subtle, but they help make the sedan look a more fresh.

Maserati

The Maserati Ghibli Hybrid has arrived.

Maserati

It's the first electrified car from Maserati.

Maserati

A 48-volt alternator, small battery, electric supercharger and a 2.0-liter turbo-four engine all work together.

Maserati

Total, there's 330 horsepower.

Maserati

It should be more efficient than a standard Ghibli by far.

Maserati

The interior gets an infotainment upgrade with a new screen and operating graphics.

Maserati

Lots of blue is onboard too, to signify this is a hybrid.

Maserati

Exterior design tweaks include new taillights to mimic the Alfieri concept.

Maserati

We'll see more electric and electrified cars from Maserati soon.

Maserati

Keep scrolling to see more of the Maserati Ghibli Hybrid!

Maserati
Maserati
Maserati
Maserati
Maserati
Maserati
Maserati
Maserati
Maserati
Maserati
Maserati
