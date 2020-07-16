Maserati Ghibli Hybrid hides some new styling tweaks

They're subtle, but they help make the sedan look a more fresh.
The Maserati Ghibli Hybrid has arrived.
It's the first electrified car from Maserati.
A 48-volt alternator, small battery, electric supercharger and a 2.0-liter turbo-four engine all work together.
Total, there's 330 horsepower.
It should be more efficient than a standard Ghibli by far.
The interior gets an infotainment upgrade with a new screen and operating graphics.
Lots of blue is onboard too, to signify this is a hybrid.
Exterior design tweaks include new taillights to mimic the Alfieri concept.
We'll see more electric and electrified cars from Maserati soon.
