Maserati debuts the Levante Hybrid SUV in Shanghai

Maserati

Last summer, Maserati introduced its first hybrid electric model, the Ghibli Hybrid. That name did prove to be a teensy bit misleading, owing to the fact that the hybrid part of its name came from a 48-volt mild-hybrid system rather than a plug-in or even standard parallel hybrid system.

Well, according to an announcement made on Monday, Maserati is keeping that slightly weird naming convention going with the introduction of the Maserati Levante Hybrid, which it introduced at the Shanghai Motor Show.

Like the Ghibli, the Levante Hybrid gets a turbocharged 2-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that outputs a combined 330 horsepower and 331 pound-feet of torque, which puts it down by 15 hp and 38 lb-ft versus the base V6 Levante.

Maserati claims that the Levante Hybrid weighs less than the standard V6-powered version by around 43 pounds, which is cool but not likely enough to offset the power and torque deficit.

We don't yet have fuel economy estimates for the hybrid, but while we expect them to be better than the 16 mpg city, 22 mpg highway and 18 mpg combined of the base Levante, we don't expect the difference to be massive.

Maserati didn't make it clear in its announcement whether we'd see the hybrid variant of the Levante here in the US, and Maserati didn't respond to our request for clarification in time for publication.