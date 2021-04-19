Maserati debuts a mild-hybrid version of the Levante SUV

It's called the Levante Hybrid, but that's being a little overly generous.

The Maserati Levante Hybrid features a four-cylinder engine and a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.

The combined output is 330 horsepower and 331 pound-feet of torque.

That's around 15 horsepower and 38 pound-feet less than the current base Levante.

The hybrid drivetrain is shared with the Ghibli Hybrid.

We don't have fuel economy numbers, but we expect they'll improve on the turbo V6 base model's numbers a bit.

The hybrid Levante is around 43 pounds lighter than the current base Levante, too.

The vehicle debuted in Shanghai.

It's not clear if the Levante Hybrid will come to the US.

Or where exactly it will sit in the lineup in terms of price.

The Levante Hybrid will feature blue accents like the Ghibli Hybrid to denote its electrified powertrain.

Keep scrolling for more pics of the Levante Hybrid.

