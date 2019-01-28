Lotus and Williams might be cooking up an electric hypercar

Lotus and Williams are two names that will forever be remembered in the automotive industry, and now the two are working together on something mysterious.

Lotus and Williams Advanced Engineering, the consulting offshoot of its Formula 1 team, announced on Monday that the two companies have entered a strategic technical partnership. According to the statement, they'll share research and development efforts in "advanced propulsion technologies."

In all likelihood, the two are working together on some sort of electric vehicle or the underlying tech for one. In the statement, Lotus touts Williams' work in Formula E battery technology, especially as it relates to being adapted for road-going electric vehicles, and a statement from Williams' managing director says the two will be "further developing next-generation powertrains."

According to Autocar, the two companies will be responsible for creating a hypercar reportedly code-named Omega. Details are scant, with Autocar only linking to its own exclusive report, but the outlet believes that Lotus' forthcoming hypercar will be "the fastest, most expensive and most radical model made by Lotus in its 70-year history." That would be a far cry from what Lotus currently does, which primarily involves slapping more aerodynamics on special-edition models based on previous special-edition models.

Williams Advanced Engineering is up to all sorts of interesting stuff right now. It's helping develop Aston Martin's electric Rapide E sedan, which will pack some 600 horsepower and 700 pound-feet of torque. It also had a hand in Singer's Dynamics and Lightweighting Study concept, with the firm lending its expertise by way of a 500-hp, 4.0-liter flat-six engine, among other saucy bits.