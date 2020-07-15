Lordstown Endurance electric pickup's interior revealed via renderings

Lordstown Motors

We finally saw the Lordstown Motors Endurance debut last month, and although the production-bound truck even drove up onto the stage, the interior remained a mystery.

Not anymore, because the startup revealed the electric truck's production-intent interior via a pair of digital renderings on Wednesday. They largely match a few design sketches Lordstown previously showed off, but this is obviously our best look yet. Front and center sits a chunky steering wheel with the Lordstown Motors Corporation logo, and a large screen sits further ahead on the dashboard.

Said screen continues to stretch along the dash and will likely serve double duty for a gauge cluster and the infotainment controls. Since this will be a commercial-only pickup, don't expect lots of cutesy features, so we'll likely see lots of systems dedicated to monitoring the pickup aside from some basic infotainment features. Below the screen are some pretty standard looking HVAC control knobs.

The center console looks tidy with a dial-style gear selector, an electronic parking brake and a big power button that will presumably fire up the battery and in-wheel electric motors when the driver's ready to go.

From a design standpoint, it's honestly not too shabby from a no-name startup planning to build thousands of trucks at an old General Motors plant in Ohio. I also dig the line that starts with the driver's side air vent and flows beneath the big screen. It sort of mimics the Endurance's exterior design, and it's a nice way to transfer the look inside.

Aside from everything Lordstown shared last month, the company dished out a few other details -- and one of them isn't so good. While the factory works to hire employees and ramp up production, deliveries are delayed. Instead of the first trucks reaching customers at the start of 2021 as originally planned, the startup now targets summer 2021.

While that's not such good news, it might be due to a good excuse. Lordstown said reservations and various letters of intent have surpassed its first-year production goal of 20,000 units.