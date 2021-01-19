Lincoln Corsair EV coming in 2026, report says

Enlarge Image Lincoln

An all-electric version of the Lincoln Corsair crossover will launch later this decade, according to a report published Tuesday. Quoting vehicle forecasting company AutoForecast Solutions, Automotive News says the electric Corsair will go into production at Ford's Oakville, Ontario plant in 2026.

This news follows a report from last September, where a representative from Canadian auto union Unifor said Ford would build five new electric cars at the Oakville facility. At the time, no specifics regarding the future vehicles were given, only that the first of the five cars should enter production in 2025.

A Lincoln representative told Roadshow the automaker does not comment on future product plans.

The Oakville facility is where the Ford Edge and Lincoln Nautilus crossovers are currently produced. The plant is expected to be overhauled as part of a C$1.95 billion investment into Ford's Oakville and Windsor, Ontario facilities.

All five of the EVs set to be produced in Oakville will reportedly share the same platform, which will underpin both Ford and Lincoln products, according to Automotive News. The Corsair, which is currently Lincoln's best-selling product in the US, is expected to be fully redesigned in 2024.