Lincoln partners with Calm to offer meditation, mindfulness exercises to customers

Lincoln

Don't kid yourself; these are unbelievably stressful and challenging times we're living in. Even if you feel like you're personally doing fine -- you're employed, you're not sick, your finances are OK -- there's still a lot of uncertainty and change that you're going to be forced to deal with.

To help with that, many people are turning to meditation and mindfulness exercises, often led by an app on their phone. One of the most popular apps for that purpose is called Calm, and now Lincoln is teaming up with Calm to offer Lincoln owners a free year of premium membership to Calm through their Lincoln Way app.

"Mindfulness studies have shown to increase positive benefits before you get behind the wheel, such as improving focus and staying calm," said Alex Will, chief strategy officer for Calm, in a statement. "Together with Lincoln, we'll offer busy drivers and passengers a calming journey to relax and renew on the go."

Back in 2019, Lincoln and Calm ran a pilot program for this partnership to 1,500 customers. When surveyed at the end of the experience, Lincoln claims that 97% of those people found the Lincoln/Calm experience positive or helpful. I'd be curious to see what the results of a similar poll would look like after the year we're having now.

"Every day, we are challenged to make wellness and personal growth a part of our daily routines," said Michael Sprague, North American director of Lincoln, in a statement. "We believe our work with Calm will provide a mindfulness option for clients as part of their daily routine -- a unique way for them to practice some 'me time' ahead of the commute or even in their driveways."

Even if you don't have a Lincoln and don't want to pay for a mindfulness app, remember that it's important for you to take care of yourself mentally, as well as physically, during this insane time that we're living through, and don't be afraid to ask for help.