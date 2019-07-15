2020 Lincoln Navigator de-blings, adds Phone As Key tech

Enlarge Image Lincoln

The Lincoln Navigator is already one of our favorite full-size luxury SUVs, and for the 2020 model year, it's getting more technology and some new looks, too.

Chiefly, the 2020 Lincoln Navigator is picking up new standard Phone As Key functionality. Part of the Lincoln Way mobile app, Phone As Key works just how it sounds -- it allows for your mobile device to take the place of a traditional key fob. With the app, you can do everything from lock and unlock the vehicle to start and drive it, too. At least in terms of functionality, this tech sounds similar to what Volvo and Tesla have already introduced. Phone As Key will initially appear on the forthcoming midsize 2020 Lincoln Aviator, upscale cousin to the new 2020 Ford Explorer.

The 2020 Lincoln Navigator is gaining a whole host of other additional standard features that were previously optional or available on premium trims. New base equipment includes Ford's CoPilot360 bundle of advanced driver-assist systems. The suite of safety features includes forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and pre-collision assist; lane-keep assist; blind-spot detection with cross-traffic alert and trailer coverage; rearview camera, and automatic high-beam headlights.

Additional new base equipment includes power side running boards (previously standard on Select trim and higher models), as well as a wireless charging pad and heated and cooled front seats.

If you're a fan of the Navigator but find the standard model's liberal lashings of chrome to be a bit, too... Nineties Bling, well, help is on the way. The Blue Oval's upscale brand has also announced that the 2020 Lincoln Navigator will be available with a new Monochromatic Package on Reserve models.

Available in Pristine White, Ceramic Pearl and Infinite Black, the package dials back the shiny stuff in favor of a more restrained aesthetic. According to the automaker's official statement, the new looks "... reflect the minimalistic color trend popular in fashion and home decor, where variations of a single hue result in a smooth yet vibrant color scheme that's easy on the eyes." Uh huh. In any case, the Monochromatic Package doesn't do away with all the Navi's chrome -- there's still more of the stuff than on most any other vehicle you'll find -- but the new option represents a serious reduction all the same.

Enlarge Image Lincoln

So far, the automaker isn't announcing any changes to the Navigator's running gear, and indeed, it's expected that the big brute will continue to be powered by a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 paired with a 10-speed automatic and either rear- or all-wheel drive.

Lincoln has not yet revealed pricing for the 2020 Navigator, which goes on sale in November. Given all the additional equipment, it's probably fair to assume that pricing will rise by a decent amount compared to the $73,205 base price (plus $1,295 delivery fee) of today's 2019 model.