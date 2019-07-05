Lexus LC Convertible Prototype runs up the hill at Goodwood

Enlarge Image Lexus

The Lexus LC Convertible has been teased for quite some time, first arriving on the scene in concept form at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show. While we originally reported that the actual, real-deal production version would make its debut at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed, that's not quite the case. But who doesn't like a little camouflage?

The Lexus LC Convertible Prototype made its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on Friday. Clad in some striking camouflage, it sure does look ready for a big debut, but perhaps Lexus is saving that moment for a proper auto show.

It doesn't look all that different from its concept form, which makes sense. The Lexus LC Coupe has been out in the wild for some time now, and the convertible doesn't shake things up too much. There's a bit of a hump where the convertible's top lives, but otherwise, it looks just like the coupe -- except, you know, without a fixed roof.

The LC Convertible Prototype won't be just a static display. It'll be taking a run up the hill during the Goodwood festivities, with professional racing driver Nick Cassidy behind the wheel.

This is just the start for this car. After Goodwood, the prototype will make its way to "different venues," as Lexus puts it, in order to give its engineers more feedback ahead of a proper debut. So, when we can actually expect to see the camouflage-free version? Lexus hasn't said yet, so we'll have to wait with bated breath, but a debut at Frankfurt in September or LA in November doesn't seem too unlikely.