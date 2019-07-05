Lexus LC Convertible Prototype looks good in camouflage

  • Lexus LC Convertible Prototype
The Lexus LC Convertible has been teased for quite some time, first arriving on the scene in concept form at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show.     

Photo:Lexus
While we originally reported that the actual, real-deal production version would make its debut at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed, that's not quite the case.

Photo:Lexus
The Lexus LC Convertible Prototype made its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on Friday.     

Photo:Lexus
Clad in some striking camouflage, it sure looks ready for a big debut, but perhaps Lexus is saving that moment for a proper auto show.     

Photo:Lexus
It doesn't look all that different from its concept form, which makes sense.    

Photo:Lexus
The Lexus LC Coupe has been out in the wild for some time now, and the convertible doesn't shake things up too much.    

Photo:Lexus
There's a bit of a hump where the convertible's top lives, but otherwise, it looks just like the coupe -- except, you know, without a fixed roof.    

Photo:Lexus
After Goodwood, the prototype will make its way to "different venues," as Lexus puts it, in order to give its engineers more feedback ahead of a proper debut.     

Photo:Lexus
Expect a debut at one of the major auto shows later this year, more likely than not.

Photo:Lexus
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the Lexus LC Convertible Prototype.

Photo:Lexus
Photo:Lexus
Photo:Lexus
Photo:Lexus
Photo:Lexus
Photo:Lexus
Photo:Lexus
Photo:Lexus
Photo:Lexus
