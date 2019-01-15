Stunning Lexus LC convertible concept debuts at the Detroit Auto Show

Enlarge Image Steven Pham/Roadshow

For the three-year anniversary of the launch of the LC coupe, Lexus introduced an LC convertible at this week's 2019 Detroit Auto Show. Better still, Lexus is offering pretty strong hints you'll one day be able to buy the car.

The look of the convertible concept closely matches the elegant design of the standard Lexus LC coupe, with its short overhangs, massive grille on the swept-back nose and a broad, flat decklid behind the cabin. It's unclear so far whether the roof is fabric or a folding hardtop, but either way, it appears to stow neatly beneath the car's decklid.

The four seats are finished in white leather, while 22-inch wheels give the LC a striking stance on the outside. The rest of the LC convertible's cabin will closely match that of the coupe, with elegantly designed door panels, an asymmetrical dashboard design and a relatively clutter-free center stack with only a few hard buttons and a big infotainment screen.

"This concept takes the unmistakable design of the LC coupe and reimagines it as a future convertible," said Tadao Mori, the concept's chief designer, in a statement. "It blends all the best aspects of the original coupe with the dynamic design of an open-air convertible."

With statements like that, we'd place money on the likelihood of Lexus bringing the droptop LC to market. Though no details have been confirmed, we suspect the convertible would have the same powertrain offerings as the coupe: an LC 500 model with a 5.0-liter V8 good for 471 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque, and an LC 500h hybrid rated to return as much as 35 miles per gallon highway.