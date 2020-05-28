Lego Technic takes on the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 with excellent results

Enlarge Image Lego

Lamborghini, meet Lego Technic. The Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 is the latest addition to the Lego Technic family and it looks pretty swell if you ask me. Maybe that's because Lamborghini's wild designs translate well to angular plastic bricks.

I digress. The latest kit debuted on Thursday and features 3,696 pieces for builders to assemble their own toy version of the supercar. Measured against the real thing, it's a 1:8 scale model. Like any Technic model, it packs some intricate and super cool features.

When built, a replica of the V12 engine sits in the engine bay and the rear spoiler moves. Builders will be able to steer the Sian FKP 37 as well, since the steering wheel actually works. Flanking the wheel are paddles that operate the eight-speed sequential transmission, and yes, they work too.

It wouldn't be a Lamborghini without some sort of luxurious parting gift though, right? Right. Just like so many real-life Lamborghini customers, those who purchase the Sian FKP 37 in Lego form will find a Lamborghini-branded overnight bag packed into the frunk. Lego also mentioned a unique serial number that unlocks some sort of "special content."

Truly, the Sian FKP 37's design translates mighty well in this kit. The big, angular LED lights blend in well with the Lego pieces and it looks right at home with the butterfly-style doors open, even in Lego form. Not to mention the combination of bright green and gold wheels is reflective of a real customer option when the supercar hits the road.

The Italian marque debuted its first hybrid supercar last year at the Frankfurt Motor Show, originally as just the Sian. Following the death of former Volkswagen Group Chairman Ferdinand Piëch last year, the brand added the FKP 37 surname to represent his initials and year of birth, 1937.

When it does leave Lamborghini's factory in Italy, the hybrid supercar will sport 819 horsepower from an electrified V12 engine to make it the most powerful Lamborghini ever. The company never did say how much one costs, but all 63 examples found buyers. Thankfully, the Sian FKP 37 Lego Technic kit will be far easier to purchase. Look for the kit June 1 at Lego's website and stores, and then in August at other retailers.