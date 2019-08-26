Enlarge Image Volkswagen

Ferdinand Piëch, who oversaw Volkswagen Group for much of the modern era, has reportedly died at the age of 82.

According to a report from German newspaper Bild, via Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, the former VW Group Chairman collapsed at a restaurant on Sunday evening during a trip to Upper Bavaria. He was transported to Rosenheim Hospital where he reportedly passed away. What caused Piëch to collapse is unknown and VW has not made an official statement about the former executive's death.

A Volkswagen spokesperson told Roadshow the company is awaiting a statement from VW Germany.

Piëch, the son of Ferdinand Porsche's daughter Louise, spent nearly his whole life holding posts within VW Group. His engineering career began at Porsche before then-CEO Ferry Porsche ordered his dismissal along with all other family members from the company. He moved to Audi before heading up VW Group as its CEO from 1993 to 2002. Following his CEO role, he became VW Group chairman and retired from the position in 2015.

Famously, Piëch stopped a hostile takeover of VW by Porsche in 2008. Following former Porsche chairman Wendelin Wiedeking's announcement that he intended to acquire 75% of VW shares during the course of 2009, Piëch swooped in. Combined with fallout from the global financial crisis of 2008, Piëch swayed outside investors Wiedeking courted to not fund the takeover. Porsche creditors called in loans and sent Porsche into financial crisis. In the end, it was VW that acquired Porsche.