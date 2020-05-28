Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 Lego Technic kit looks super awesome

Seriously, the car translated mighty well to the toy bricks.

There's a new Lego Technic kit in town.

This time, the Danish brickmaker has taken on the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37.

It. Looks. Great.

There are 3,696 pieces total in the kit.

At the end, builders will own this bright green supercar. And a little Lamborghini tote for the frunk.

The design translated very well to Lego.

The company worked with Lamborghini to nail the design.

In fact, the color and wheel combo is representative of a customer option.

Lamborghini plans to build 63 of the real supercars, but the Lego kit will be on sale June 1 via Lego's online and physical stores.

Keep scrolling to see more of the Lego Technic Sian FKP 37!

