Lego has classic Porsche 911 fans covered with this Turbo and Targa kit

With almost 1,500 pieces and a $150 price tag, it's a commitment, but a cool one.

screen-shot-2021-01-28-at-1-07-21-pm.png

Turbo or Targa? It's your choice.

 Lego

Listen, we here at Roadshow are Lego crazy. We've especially enjoyed Lego's recent spate of complex and detailed car models, and now there's a new one that is especially near and dear to our hearts: a classic Porsche 911 Targa (or Turbo).

That's right, it's a classic 911 kit that you can tweak to your taste, whether you prefer your neunelfer with a whale tale and big flares, or something narrower with a roof that comes off. The kit will feature 1,458 pieces and is aimed at builders aged 18 and up. The car features working steering, a gearshift and a handbrake and it measures 4 inches high, 13.5 inches long and 6 inches wide.

This isn't the first big Lego 911 kit -- previously, the company offered a fantastic GT3 RS model that was significantly more complex and featured a working PDK gearbox -- but it's the first one to take a crack at the iconic 911s of yore.

The 911 Targa/Turbo kit will be available to Lego VIP members on Feb. 16 and to everyone else on March 1. It will retail for $150, and that's not cheap, but it's a hell of a lot less expensive than an actual classic 911, so it's a win in our book.

