Jeep and Lego team up for a 665-piece Wrangler Rubicon kit

If you've been dying for an official Jeep X Lego brand collaboration, we've got some good news for you: There's one coming, and it's based on the Wrangler Rubicon.

It's kind of a small kit at just 665 pieces -- the Lego Land Rover Defender kit is 2,573 pieces, for comparison -- but it features articulating suspension and a winch. It even has folding rear seats and chonky rubber mud-terrain tires.

"The Jeep Wrangler is an icon in the off-road world," said Lars Thygesen, Lego Technic designer, in a statement. "The Rubicon has a lot of the iconic details loved by 4x4 fans the world over, so it was important to me to pack as many of the authentic, powerful features of the real vehicle into the Lego Technic replica. I hope Lego fans and vehicle lovers enjoy all aspects including the suspension, winch and open-air design that we developed alongside the talented Jeep design team."

The kit is designed for Jeep enthusiasts aged 9 and up and is set to hit stores and the Lego website on Jan. 1, 2021, for $50. If you're looking for something bigger and more advanced, then the Defender kit is a good one. Or, for the truly obsessed, there's always the R/C rock crawling world to get into, but that's a whole other kind of rabbit hole.