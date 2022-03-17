Lego's Latest Car Set Takes Us Back to the Future

Enlarge Image Lego

Lego has really ramped up its vehicular offerings over the last few years. Whether it's a supercar like the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37, an old-school classic like the Porsche 911 Turbo or a cinematic fan favorite like James Bond's Aston Martin, the toy company is rolling out new cars almost as fast as the automakers themselves. Its latest is a three-in-one design that brings a heavy dose of nostalgia with it.

Lego on Thursday unveiled its latest Creator set, the time machine from the Back to the Future movie trilogy. Based on the DeLorean DMC-12, Lego's set will offer buyers the opportunity to build not one, not two, but all three versions of the stainless-steel-bodied contraption. It's worth noting, though, that folks can only build one final product; the box contains the parts for all three variants, but it's up to the individual builder to decide which one they want to display.

Since this is part of the Creator set, Lego's Back to the Future time machine will rely on the standard bricks many of us grew up with, as opposed to the more complex Technic pieces. In all, the box holds 1,872 pieces, and the recommended age for this set is 18 and up.

Of course, it wouldn't be a faithful Back to the Future recreation without some special bricks not found in other sets. To that end, Lego has included a light-up flux capacitor, a "box of plutonium" (not real plutonium, folks), a hoverboard and minifigures of both Doc Brown and Marty McFly.

Lego also released an animated "Brick to the Future" short on YouTube, chronicling the adventures of Lego Doc and Lego Marty as they try to repair their time machine. You can check out the whole 2-minute escapade on Lego's site.

The Lego Back to the Future time machine goes on sale April 1, and it will retail for $169.99 before tax.