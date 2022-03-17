Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

Lego's Latest Car Set Takes Us Back to the Future

The set offers the chance to build any of the three time machines from the trilogy.

Andrew Krok headshot
Andrew Krok
lego-bttf-promoEnlarge Image

To help celebrate this new set, Lego took the actual DMC-12 from the movie and did a photoshoot on the Universal Studios lot where the original trilogy was filmed.

 Lego

Lego has really ramped up its vehicular offerings over the last few years. Whether it's a supercar like the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37, an old-school classic like the Porsche 911 Turbo or a cinematic fan favorite like James Bond's Aston Martin, the toy company is rolling out new cars almost as fast as the automakers themselves. Its latest is a three-in-one design that brings a heavy dose of nostalgia with it.

Lego on Thursday unveiled its latest Creator set, the time machine from the Back to the Future movie trilogy. Based on the DeLorean DMC-12, Lego's set will offer buyers the opportunity to build not one, not two, but all three versions of the stainless-steel-bodied contraption. It's worth noting, though, that folks can only build one final product; the box contains the parts for all three variants, but it's up to the individual builder to decide which one they want to display.

Lego's "Back to the Future" Time Machine Is Ready for Playtime

See all photos

Since this is part of the Creator set, Lego's Back to the Future time machine will rely on the standard bricks many of us grew up with, as opposed to the more complex Technic pieces. In all, the box holds 1,872 pieces, and the recommended age for this set is 18 and up.

Of course, it wouldn't be a faithful Back to the Future recreation without some special bricks not found in other sets. To that end, Lego has included a light-up flux capacitor, a "box of plutonium" (not real plutonium, folks), a hoverboard and minifigures of both Doc Brown and Marty McFly.

Lego also released an animated "Brick to the Future" short on YouTube, chronicling the adventures of Lego Doc and Lego Marty as they try to repair their time machine. You can check out the whole 2-minute escapade on Lego's site.

The Lego Back to the Future time machine goes on sale April 1, and it will retail for $169.99 before tax.