/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

Lego's 'Back to the Future' Time Machine Is Ready for Playtime

It comes with the pieces to make the cars from all three movies in the trilogy, but it's up to you to decide which one you want to build.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
andrewkrok.jpg

Andrew Krok

See full bio
Lego Back to the Future Time Machine
1 of 22 Lego

Lego on Thursday unveiled its latest Creator set, the time machine from the Back to the Future movie trilogy.    

Lego Back to the Future Time Machine
2 of 22 Lego

Based on the DeLorean DMC-12, Lego's set will allow you to build not one, not two, but all three versions of the stainless-steel-bodied contraption.     

Lego Back to the Future Time Machine
3 of 22 Lego

It's worth noting, though, that you can only build one final product.    

Lego Back to the Future Time Machine
4 of 22 Lego

The box contains the parts for all three variants, but it's up to the individual builder to decide which one they want to display.    

Lego Back to the Future Time Machine
5 of 22 Lego

Since this is part of the Creator set, Lego's Back to the Future time machine will rely on the standard bricks many of us grew up with, as opposed to the more complex Technic pieces.     

Lego Back to the Future Time Machine
6 of 22 Lego

In all, the box holds 1,872 pieces, and the recommended age for this set is 18 and up.     

Lego Back to the Future Time Machine
7 of 22 Lego

Of course, it wouldn't be a faithful Back to the Future recreation without some special bricks not found in other sets.     

Lego Back to the Future Time Machine
8 of 22 Lego

To that end, Lego has included a light-up flux capacitor, a "box of plutonium," a hoverboard and minifigures of both Doc Brown and Marty McFly.    

Lego Back to the Future Time Machine
9 of 22 Lego

The Lego Back to the Future time machine goes on sale April 1, and it will retail for $170 before tax.    

Lego Back to the Future Time Machine
10 of 22 Lego

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of Lego's Back to the Future time machine.

Lego Back to the Future Time Machine
11 of 22 Lego
Lego Back to the Future Time Machine
12 of 22 Lego
Lego Back to the Future Time Machine
13 of 22 Lego
Lego Back to the Future Time Machine
14 of 22 Lego
Lego Back to the Future Time Machine
15 of 22 Lego
Lego Back to the Future Time Machine
16 of 22 Lego
Lego Back to the Future Time Machine
17 of 22 Lego
Lego Back to the Future Time Machine
18 of 22 Lego
Lego Back to the Future Time Machine
19 of 22 Lego
Lego Back to the Future Time Machine
20 of 22 Lego
Lego Back to the Future Time Machine
21 of 22 Lego
Lego Back to the Future Time Machine
22 of 22 Lego

More Galleries

The 41 best games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 41 best games on Nintendo Switch

42 Photos
2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

More Galleries

2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

84 Photos
Lego's 'Back to the Future' Time Machine Is Ready for Playtime

More Galleries

Lego's 'Back to the Future' Time Machine Is Ready for Playtime

22 Photos
Audi A6 Avant E-Tron Concept Is One Slick Wagon

More Galleries

Audi A6 Avant E-Tron Concept Is One Slick Wagon

56 Photos
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Is Aggressively Electric

More Galleries

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Is Aggressively Electric

52 Photos
The Genesis GV80 Prestige Signature Has Four Seats, Lots of Luxury

More Galleries

The Genesis GV80 Prestige Signature Has Four Seats, Lots of Luxury

8 Photos
2022 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series Looks Beautiful in Silver

More Galleries

2022 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series Looks Beautiful in Silver

9 Photos