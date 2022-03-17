Lego's 'Back to the Future' Time Machine Is Ready for Playtime

It comes with the pieces to make the cars from all three movies in the trilogy, but it's up to you to decide which one you want to build.
Lego on Thursday unveiled its latest Creator set, the time machine from the Back to the Future movie trilogy.
Based on the DeLorean DMC-12, Lego's set will allow you to build not one, not two, but all three versions of the stainless-steel-bodied contraption.
It's worth noting, though, that you can only build one final product.
The box contains the parts for all three variants, but it's up to the individual builder to decide which one they want to display.
Since this is part of the Creator set, Lego's Back to the Future time machine will rely on the standard bricks many of us grew up with, as opposed to the more complex Technic pieces.
In all, the box holds 1,872 pieces, and the recommended age for this set is 18 and up.
Of course, it wouldn't be a faithful Back to the Future recreation without some special bricks not found in other sets.
To that end, Lego has included a light-up flux capacitor, a "box of plutonium," a hoverboard and minifigures of both Doc Brown and Marty McFly.
The Lego Back to the Future time machine goes on sale April 1, and it will retail for $170 before tax.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of Lego's Back to the Future time machine.