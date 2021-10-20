Overhauled Land Rover Range Rover breaks cover in blurry teaser image

Enlarge Image Land Rover

Land Rover is hard at work on a redesigned Range Rover. The latest generation of this trendsetting super-luxury SUV is scheduled to make its global debut on Tuesday, October 26 at 12:40 p.m. PT. Ahead of the official unveiling, Land Rover shared the first teaser image of the upcoming utility vehicle on Wednesday.

As you can see from the blurry image above, there's not a lot to glean from what the automaker shared. Shown in profile, the SUV is dressed in a dusty tan paint job, possibly matte, and it predictably rolls on pretty massive wheels. Classic Range Rover styling cues are present and accounted for. The roofline gently tapers toward the rear, the supporting pillars are blacked out, there appears to be zero extraneous cladding and the door handles seem to be of the retractable variety, as seen on other Jaguar and Land Rover models. Altogether, the new Range Rover looks like a super-clean design, a hallmark of this rarified vehicle.

The automaker didn't show the interior, but true to form, it should be elegant, opulent and loaded with tech. Under the hood, the current-generation Range Rover is offered with a variety of engines, from a mild-hybrid I6 to a supercharged V8. We don't know what will power this redesigned variant, but it's reasonable to expect a similar lineup of powertrains. And based on other rumblings, an electric version may even be in the works.

Gerry McGovern, chief creative officer of Jaguar Land Rover said, "The New Range Rover is a vehicle with a peerless character, from the impeccable restraint of its exterior to the flawless tranquil sanctuary of its cabin." That doesn't tell us a whole lot, but it is promising. "Informed by creative intellect and a desire for perfection, it doesn't follow fashion or trend, but by a modernist design philosophy, combined with over 50 years of evolution, it is quite simply the most desirable Range Rover ever created."

According to McGovern, it sounds like this redesigned SUV will continue to wear clean, elegant styling, something that's shockingly rare in the automotive business these days. Designers can't help but add creases and trim, cladding and lights to vehicles. But whatever the redesigned Range Rover looks like, we don't have to wait long to get a glimpse.