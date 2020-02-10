Lamborghini

With every release of a new exotic car bearing a V12 we can't help but ask the question of whether it will be the last. Increasingly challenging global emissions and economic conditions make that most holy of engines an ever-rarer beast, and that's a sad thing. However, not only is Lamborghini developing a new hypercar, but that car will feature a V12, and you can get your first peek at it here.

Late last month, at the Lamborghini factory in Sant'Agata Bolognese, engineers gave the still-unnamed hypercar its first taste of fuel. They apparently didn't waste any time in strapping it down to a dyno and wringing its neck, as the 15 second clip full of aural delight highlights.

Lamborghini still doesn't have many technical details about the car to share but, after poring over the video a few (dozen) times, some important tid-bits can be gleaned. The firing order plaque on the V12 is predominantly highlighted, looking quite similar to that on the 6.5-liter unit that powers the Aventador. Based on Lamborghini's earlier information, it will produce 830 horsepower here -- that's 60 more than even the Aventador SVJ.

We also get a brief peek at a pair of tasty, inboard-mounted, pushrod-actuated Ohlins dampers and a Brembo caliper lurking behind a center-lock wheel. The few glimpses we get of chassis don't offer any shocking revelations, except for just how little structure there seems to be.

This is inline with the fragments of intel that Lamborghini Squadra Corse shared back in October, including mention of a carbon monocoque with aluminum subframes and a steel roll cage.

That earlier release gave us a quick look at what the thing might look like, the most notable bit being a massive wing on the back. Given the effectiveness of Lamborghini's active-aero ALA systems on both the Aventador SVJ and Huracan Performante, I'd be shocked if we don't see some flavor of that here, too.

Lamborghini says the limited-edition car will make its global debut this summer, so do stay tuned.