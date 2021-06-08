Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 turned into life-size Lego supercar

Enlarge Image Lamborghini

Ladies and gentlemen, it's time for another gargantuan Lego creation. This time, it's a life-size Lamborghini Sian FKP 37, and builders did an incredible job mimicking the car's edgy looks with the simple toy blocks so many enjoy building with. Lamborghini and Lego revealed the creation on Tuesday, and the giant brick-laden Lambo is made up of 154 different types of Lego elements. Twenty of them are exclusive molds just for this particular project. When you're building a Lamborghini, you often need that special sauce.

The final result really does a great job mirroring the real car in the photos when parked side-by-side. Sometimes, these projects just don't turn out that great if the Lego bricks can't capture the lines of a vehicle well enough. I suppose those special molds made a big difference here. A team of 15 people assembled the vehicle with 8,660 hours poured into the project. The group even created all of the lighting elements seen from Lego Technic parts. The Sian's name translates to "flash" or "lightning," so it would make sense that the supercar's lines illuminate to reveal the lightning shape.

The companies said this is also the first large-scale Lego creation to feature a paintbrush-effect UV color coating. If it looks familiar, that's because it matches the Lego Technic 1:8 scale car you can actually buy and assemble yourself. For this one, Lamborghini actually painted it at the automaker's paint shop. Very cool.

While Lego won't sell you a kit to build this exact machine, you can still pick up the Lego Technic model. It's probably a lot easier to manage than the tens of thousands of pieces this creation comprises.