Lamborghini SC18 one-off takes the Aventador to new heights

Lamborghini's Squadra Corse is a division of the automaker dedicated to motorsports. Usually, it doesn't make one-off models for well-heeled owners, but that's exactly what the Lamborghini SC18 is, and it rules.

The Lamborghini SC18 is the first one-off creation from Squadra Corse, and it doesn't take more than a casual glance to realize that this thing is ready for action. Based on the Aventador, the SC18 is street-legal, but it's envisioned as a vehicle that will spend most of its time on the track.

The SC18's mixture of styling elements is borrowed from across Lamborghini's racing lineup. The hood has intakes based off the Huracan GT3 Evo, while the rear fenders and air scoops come from the Huracan Super Trofeo Evo. In total, the body looks like an even more hardcore version of the Aventador SVJ, itself a proper beast of a car already. The carbon fiber wing out back has three different settings, depending on how much downforce the driver wants.

Enlarge Image Lamborghini

There are some more traditional touches on the SC18, too. Its carbon fiber body wears a pretty straightforward shade of gray paint with screen-printed red details. The interior is heavy on black Alcantara suede, and it features red contrast stitching and carbon fiber bucket seats.

Mounted just behind the SC18's seats lies one monstrous motor. It's a 6.5-liter V12 that puts out 770 horsepower and 531 pound-feet of torque -- so, it's just about the same variant of the engine found in the Nürburgring-stomping Aventador SVJ. Thanks to a number of Squadra Corse touches, it should be ever so slightly quicker than the SVJ, but we won't know that until we get both cars on the track simultaneously. Our DMs are open, Lamborghini.

Being a one-off, it's unlikely that we'll ever know how much this bad boy costs, since that's a two-party agreement between Lamborghini and one lucky owner. But if you have enough money to affect an election in a sufficiently large country, there's nothing stopping you from picking up the phone and asking Sant'Agata to whip up another wild one-off.

