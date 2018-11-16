The Lamborghini SC18 will tear your face off on the track

  • Lamborghini SC18
  • Lamborghini SC18
  • Lamborghini SC18
  • Lamborghini SC18
  • Lamborghini SC18
  • Lamborghini SC18
  • Lamborghini SC18
  • Lamborghini SC18
  • Lamborghini SC18
  • Lamborghini SC18

Lamborghini's Squadra Corse is a division of the automaker dedicated to motorsports. Usually, it doesn't make one-off models for well-heeled owners, but here we are.   

Published:Caption:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
1
of 10

The Lamborghini SC18 is the first one-off creation from Squadra Corse, and it doesn't take more than a casual glance to realize that this thing is ready for action.     

Published:Caption:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
2
of 10

Based on the Aventador, the SC18 is street-legal, but it's envisioned as a vehicle that will spend most of its time on the track.    

Published:Caption:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
3
of 10

The hood has intakes based off the Huracan GT3 Evo, while the rear fenders and air scoops come from the Huracan Super Trofeo Evo.   

Published:Caption:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
4
of 10

In total, the body looks like an even more hardcore version of the Aventador SVJ, itself a proper beast of a car already.    

Published:Caption:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
5
of 10

The carbon fiber wing out back has three different settings, depending on how much downforce the driver wants.    

Published:Caption:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
6
of 10

Its carbon fiber body wears a pretty straightforward shade of gray paint with screen-printed red details.     

Published:Caption:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
7
of 10

Mounted just behind the SC18's seats lies one monstrous motor. It's a 6.5-liter V12 that puts out 770 horsepower and 531 pound-feet of torque -- so, it's just about the same variant of the engine found in the Nürburgring-stomping Aventador SVJ.     

Published:Caption:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
8
of 10

Being a one-off, it's unlikely that we'll ever know how much this bad boy costs, since that's a two-party agreement between Lamborghini and one lucky owner.   

Published:Caption:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
9
of 10

But if you have enough money, there's nothing stopping you from picking up the phone and asking Sant'Agata to whip up another wild one-off.    

Published:Caption:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
10
of 10
Now Reading

The Lamborghini SC18 will tear your face off on the track

Up Next

2019 Lamborghini Urus is a master of poise and pace

Latest Stories

5 things you need to know about the 2019 VW Beetle Final Edition

5 things you need to know about the 2019 VW Beetle Final Edition

1:13
Lamborghini SC18 one-off takes the Aventador to new heights

Lamborghini SC18 one-off takes the Aventador to new heights

by
AutoComplete: We drive Audi's new Formula E car in Spain

AutoComplete: We drive Audi's new Formula E car in Spain

1:10
2020 Toyota Camry and Avalon TRD seek to shed stodgy stereotypes

2020 Toyota Camry and Avalon TRD seek to shed stodgy stereotypes

by
VW betting $50 billion on electrification, autonomy, mobility services

VW betting $50 billion on electrification, autonomy, mobility services

by