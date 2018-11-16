The Lamborghini SC18 will tear your face off on the track

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Lamborghini's Squadra Corse is a division of the automaker dedicated to motorsports. Usually, it doesn't make one-off models for well-heeled owners, but here we are.
The Lamborghini SC18 is the first one-off creation from Squadra Corse, and it doesn't take more than a casual glance to realize that this thing is ready for action.
Based on the Aventador, the SC18 is street-legal, but it's envisioned as a vehicle that will spend most of its time on the track.
The hood has intakes based off the Huracan GT3 Evo, while the rear fenders and air scoops come from the Huracan Super Trofeo Evo.
In total, the body looks like an even more hardcore version of the Aventador SVJ, itself a proper beast of a car already.
The carbon fiber wing out back has three different settings, depending on how much downforce the driver wants.
Its carbon fiber body wears a pretty straightforward shade of gray paint with screen-printed red details.
Mounted just behind the SC18's seats lies one monstrous motor. It's a 6.5-liter V12 that puts out 770 horsepower and 531 pound-feet of torque -- so, it's just about the same variant of the engine found in the Nürburgring-stomping Aventador SVJ.
Being a one-off, it's unlikely that we'll ever know how much this bad boy costs, since that's a two-party agreement between Lamborghini and one lucky owner.
But if you have enough money, there's nothing stopping you from picking up the phone and asking Sant'Agata to whip up another wild one-off.