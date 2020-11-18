Lamborghini Huracan STO sports all the aero to create a race car for the street

Enlarge Image Lamborghini

Lamborghini's future may be a tad dicey right now, but as it stands, the Italian firm is still doing what it does best: creating wild performance cars. The latest happens to take plenty of lessons from the race track and it's called the Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Omologata, or STO for short.

The Huracan STO bowed on Wednesday as the latest Lamborghini sports car to take a massive amount of influence from motorsport. Specifically, Lamborghini's Squadra Corse Super Trofeo EVO race series and the Huracan GT3 EVO. The Italian race car has three 24 Hours of Daytona wins and two 12 Hours of Sebring wins under its belt. If a production car is going to learn from a race car, the Huracan GT3 EVO isn't a bad place to start.

What makes modern race cars really tick are the incredible aerodynamic systems onboard, and the Huracan STO picks up plenty of them. What the company calls the "cofango" is perhaps the most important. The term describes the single piece that makes up the hood, fender and front bumper. The word looks a little silly in English, but it mashes up a couple Italian words for the same terms. Anyway, the cofango's design sees air pushed over the top of the front fenders where louvers eat it up to reduce pressure and increase downforce. Meanwhile the car's side profile sweeps air past the wheels to reduce drag. A new front splitter and hood vents also contribute the improving downforce.

At the rear, a new intake integrated into the rear fender serves as engine air intake and the rear's hood an air scoop to further improve cooling. A shark fin controls yaw angle as pressure levels dictate its benefits while it also provides a clear path for air to flow onto the adjustable rear wing. With all of these improvements, and more, downforce grows by 53% over the Huracan Performante.

Keeping with the Performante comparison, the STO is almost 100 pounds lighter than the less aggressive coupe thanks to increased carbon fiber use on the exterior panels, magnesium wheels and a lighter windshield. Engineers also fitted stiffer suspension bushings, beefed up the car's track, installed new anti-roll bars and quickened gear shifts to give that real race car feel. There's still a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine, though power climbs from 630 horsepower to 640 hp. Bringing all that power to a stop is what Lamborghini calls its CCM-R brake system, which takes cues from Formula One brake system for optimized track performance.

Inside... well, I think two words can sum up the cockpit: carbon fiber. Seriously, everything's been tossed out in favor of carbon fiber. Floor mats? Carbon fiber. The seats? Carbon fiber. Interior trim? You know it, carbon fiber. Otherwise, Alcantara washes over surfaces and a touchscreen sits in place to handle infotainment. It also includes a telemetry system to record track performance.

Lucky owners will have the ability to fully personalize their Huracan STO with a custom livery and interior, but the car doesn't come cheaply. Prices start at $327,838 before other taxes and fees. No one ever said it was cheap to go racing, and the same applies to those who want to own a race car for the street.