Lamborghini Huracan STO: Track bred and ready to take on the world

Lamborghini is back with another production car born from its learnings in motorsport.

Lamborghini Huracan STO
Lamborghini

Lamborghini built another beast. This is the Huracan STO.

Lamborghini Huracan STO
Lamborghini

Like so many before it, the automaker looked at lessons from motorsport to create the STO, which stands for Super Trofeo Omologata.

Lamborghini Huracan STO
Lamborghini

Carbon fiber everything inside, of course.

Lamborghini Huracan STO
Lamborghini

Lots of aero bits help make it a track machine. But this is totally road legal.

Lamborghini Huracan STO
Lamborghini

It looks like a freaking Hot Wheel!

Lamborghini Huracan STO
Lamborghini

Buyers will be able to select their personal livery and customize the car's looks.

Lamborghini Huracan STO
Lamborghini

This blue and orange looks pretty lovely, though. 

Lamborghini Huracan STO
Lamborghini

Choose your drive mode.

Lamborghini Huracan STO
Lamborghini

You'll need to pay up $328,000 for your own Huracan STO.

Lamborghini Huracan STO
Lamborghini

Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the Huracan STO!

Lamborghini Huracan STO
Lamborghini
Lamborghini Huracan STO
Lamborghini
Lamborghini Huracan STO
Lamborghini
Lamborghini Huracan STO
Lamborghini
Lamborghini Huracan STO
Lamborghini
Lamborghini Huracan STO
Lamborghini
Lamborghini Huracan STO
Lamborghini
