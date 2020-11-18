Lamborghini is back with another production car born from its learnings in motorsport.
Lamborghini built another beast. This is the Huracan STO.
Like so many before it, the automaker looked at lessons from motorsport to create the STO, which stands for Super Trofeo Omologata.
Carbon fiber everything inside, of course.
Lots of aero bits help make it a track machine. But this is totally road legal.
It looks like a freaking Hot Wheel!
Buyers will be able to select their personal livery and customize the car's looks.
This blue and orange looks pretty lovely, though.
Choose your drive mode.
You'll need to pay up $328,000 for your own Huracan STO.
Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the Huracan STO!
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: Lamborghini Huracan STO: Track bred and ready to take on the world
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.