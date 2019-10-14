Lamborghini built 14,022 Huracans in half the time it took for the Gallardo

Lamborghini

It might not surprise you to know that Lamborghini is kind of a small company, and frankly, it doesn't build that many cars. Still, it's making more cars now than it ever has, and that's evident in the fact that -- according to an announcement made by the company on Monday -- it managed to surpass the total number of its Gallardo's 10-year production in just 5 years with the Huracan.

Impressive sounding, isn't it? Well, that five-year production total amounts to just 14,022 cars. Yep. For comparison's sake, that's less than three weeks' worth of production for Tesla's Model 3, and we'd hazard a guess that it's less than a day's total output for a company like General Motors.

Still, the Huracan's massive (by Lamborghini standards) success has afforded the company a lot of opportunities to do cool stuff that it could never dream of 20 or 30 years ago, such as building an SUV, setting a Nurburgring lap record, or considering participating in the top class at Le Mans.

Lamborghini has further managed to increase its sales by 96% over 2018, and that's pretty wild. It's also a pretty good thing if the rumors about Volkswagen planning on separating Lamborghini from the VW group and giving it an IPO are true.