It might not surprise you to know that Lamborghini is kind of a small company, and frankly, it doesn't build that many cars. Still, it's making more cars now than it ever has, and that's evident in the fact that -- according to an announcement made by the company on Monday -- it managed to surpass the total number of its Gallardo's 10-year production in just 5 years with the Huracan.
Impressive sounding, isn't it? Well, that five-year production total amounts to just 14,022 cars. Yep. For comparison's sake, that's less than three weeks' worth of production for Tesla's Model 3, and we'd hazard a guess that it's less than a day's total output for a company like General Motors.
Still, the Huracan's massive (by Lamborghini standards) success has afforded the company a lot of opportunities to do cool stuff that it could never dream of 20 or 30 years ago, such as building an SUV, setting a Nurburgring lap record, or considering participating in the top class at Le Mans.
Lamborghini has further managed to increase its sales by 96% over 2018, and that's pretty wild. It's also a pretty good thing if the rumors about Volkswagen planning on separating Lamborghini from the VW group and giving it an IPO are true.
Lamborghini built 14,022 Huracans in half the time it took for the Gallardo
