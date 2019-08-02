The 2020 Lamborghini Huracán Evo Spyder is a supercar for sunny days

By make and model
The Huracán Evo Spyder is Lamborghini's latest droptop supercar.
It's based on the new Huracán Evo, which gets a number of improvements.
The Spyder is some 256 pounds heavier than the Evo Coupe.
The top can be electronically stowed in just 17 seconds.
Power comes from a 5.2-liter V10 engine with 631 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque.
The Huracán Evo has a slightly more sculpted look than its predecessor.
The rear gets new exhaust outlets from the outgoing Huracán Performante.
Lamborghini says the Evo Spyder will accelerate to 60 miles per hour in about 3 seconds.
Want one? That'll be $287,400.
