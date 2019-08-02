The 2020 Lamborghini Huracán Evo Spyder is a supercar for sunny days

  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
The Huracán Evo Spyder is Lamborghini's latest droptop supercar.

Photo:Drew Phillips/Lamborghini
It's based on the new Huracán Evo, which gets a number of improvements. 

Photo:Drew Phillips/Lamborghini
The Spyder is some 256 pounds heavier than the Evo Coupe.

Photo:Drew Phillips/Lamborghini
The top can be electronically stowed in just 17 seconds.

Photo:Drew Phillips/Lamborghini
Power comes from a 5.2-liter V10 engine with 631 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque.

Photo:Drew Phillips/Lamborghini
The Huracán Evo has a slightly more sculpted look than its predecessor. 

Photo:Drew Phillips/Lamborghini
The rear gets new exhaust outlets from the outgoing Huracán Performante. 

Photo:Drew Phillips/Lamborghini
Lamborghini says the Evo Spyder will accelerate to 60 miles per hour in about 3 seconds.

Photo:Drew Phillips/Lamborghini
Want one? That'll be $287,400.

Photo:Drew Phillips/Lamborghini
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Lamborghini Huracán Evo Spyder.

Photo:Drew Phillips/Lamborghini
Photo:Drew Phillips/Lamborghini
Photo:Drew Phillips/Lamborghini
Photo:Drew Phillips/Lamborghini
Photo:Drew Phillips/Lamborghini
Photo:Drew Phillips/Lamborghini
Photo:Drew Phillips/Lamborghini
Photo:Drew Phillips/Lamborghini
Photo:Drew Phillips/Lamborghini
Photo:Drew Phillips/Lamborghini
Photo:Drew Phillips/Lamborghini
Photo:Drew Phillips/Lamborghini
Photo:Drew Phillips/Lamborghini
Photo:Drew Phillips/Lamborghini
Photo:Drew Phillips/Lamborghini
Photo:Drew Phillips/Lamborghini
Photo:Drew Phillips/Lamborghini
Photo:Drew Phillips/Lamborghini
Photo:Drew Phillips/Lamborghini
Photo:Drew Phillips/Lamborghini
Photo:Drew Phillips/Lamborghini
Photo:Drew Phillips/Lamborghini
Photo:Drew Phillips/Lamborghini
Photo:Drew Phillips/Lamborghini
Photo:Drew Phillips/Lamborghini
Photo:Drew Phillips/Lamborghini
Photo:Drew Phillips/Lamborghini
Photo:Drew Phillips/Lamborghini
Photo:Drew Phillips/Lamborghini
Photo:Drew Phillips/Lamborghini
Photo:Drew Phillips/Lamborghini
Photo:Drew Phillips/Lamborghini
Photo:Drew Phillips/Lamborghini
Photo:Drew Phillips/Lamborghini
Photo:Drew Phillips/Lamborghini
Photo:Drew Phillips/Lamborghini
