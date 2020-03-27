Coronavirus and motorsport: Every major event impacted by COVID-19

Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team

The coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, has pressed the pause button on events around the world. The motorsports world isn't excluded, with plenty of races being postponed or, in some cases, canceled.

To keep your calendars up to date, here's a list of all the events that have either been postponed or canceled.

Formula One: Grands prix canceled, some postponed

Formula One was one of the first major motorsport events to feel the impact of COVID-19. It unfolded quickly as teams were days away from kicking the season off at the Australian Grand Prix on March 15. After a positive case of the coronavirus was confirmed within McLaren Racing, teams voted to scrap the race. The GP has since been canceled for good. Organizers also canceled the Monaco GP -- it will be the first time in decades F1 won't run this legendary race.

The Chinese GP, originally scheduled for April 19, has been postponed with no new date officially confirmed. In addition, the Dutch, Spanish, Bahrain and Vietnamese GPs are all postponed with no new dates. F1 also started its typical summer break early to help delay the season's start.

Perhaps the biggest blow to F1 is the delay of the 2021 rules, which were set to kick off the next era of F1 racing with new chassis.

Goodwood Festival of Speed: Postponed

On March 26, Goodwood organizers delivered the unfortunate news that the Festival of Speed will not take place during its originally scheduled dates of July 9-12. We don't have official confirmation of a new timeframe yet, but the organization said the Goodwood Revival is, so far, on track to take place Sept. 11-13.

Indy 500: Postponed

The Great American race was officially moved to a new date on March 26. The Indianapolis 500 typically takes place over Memorial Day weekend, but organizers will instead run the event on Aug. 23.

Mille Miglia: Postponed

The classic Italian motorsport staple will no longer take place during the original May 13-15 dates. Now, organizers hope to put on the wonderful event between Oct. 22-25. Organizers made the announcement on March 19.

Pikes Peak International Hill Climb: Postponed

On March 19, we learned drivers won't take to Pikes Peak on June 28 as first scheduled. Instead, organizers will kick things off on Aug. 30.

24 Hours of Le Mans: Postponed

The legendary race, part of the World Endurance Championship, will not take place June 13-14, the WEC said on March 18. Instead, organizers hope to put cars on the Circuit de la Sarthe on Sept. 19-20.

Isle of Man TT: Canceled

The Isle of Man TT, one of the most dangerous races in the world, will not run this year. On March 16, organizers canceled the motorbike race. It was originally scheduled to take place on May 30 and wrap up June 13.

NASCAR: Season suspended

NASCAR organizers said on March 16 that the season will go on hiatus until at least May 3. However, in the meantime, we'll still get a bit of stock-car racing action, thanks to the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series. The virtual series received such high viewership on the Fox broadcast networks that the company agreed to air the rest of the season -- and it includes professional commentators.

Formula E: Season suspended

The racing series for electric open-wheeled race cars hopes to return to the track in May, organizers said March 13.