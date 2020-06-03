Koenigsegg and Polestar hint at 'something exciting' to come

Enlarge Image Koenigsegg

On Tuesday, two Swedish carmakers delivered a vague, yet possibly exciting announcement. The two automakers would be Polestar and Koenigsegg, and each took to social media to tease "something exciting."

All that came with the announcement were two photos. Koenigsegg's official Instagram account showed the front ends of the Gemera and the Polestar Precept concept. Meanwhile, Polestar's official account posted a photo of both cars' rumps. The latter's post also said "something interesting" is brewing on the west coast of Sweden. It's worth noting both automakers operate in the region.

That could mean this is a very local announcement, perhaps a chance to view both the Gemera and Precept. Or, it could be something far grander, like cooperation to build an electric supercar of sorts. Either is totally possible for now, but we don't have evidence to support either piece of speculative info. Neither Koenigsegg nor Polestar immediately returned Roadshow's request for comment.

Meanwhile, Koenigsegg already has an outside technical partner in NEVS, the Chinese company that bought up what remained of Saab. The two companies plan to work together to expand Koenigsegg's volume and build an "entry level" supercar with a price around $1.5 million. There's a reason for the quotes around "entry level," since today's Koenigseggs cost millions of dollars and the Swedish carmaker only makes around 20 cars per year.

What Polestar is up to with the supercar maker, we don't know, but we should know more soon.