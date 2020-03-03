The Koenigsegg Gemera is a technological tour de force

Koenigsegg on Tuesday unveiled its newest creation, the Gemera.
This is the Swedish OEM's first four-seater, rocking two extra seats behind its dihedral doors.
The Gemera's powertrain starts with three electric motors, one at each rear wheel with the third motor connected to the engine's crankshaft.
These motors mate to a 2.0-liter, twin-turbocharged inline-3 Freevalve engine, which replaces the camshafts with actuators.
The result is a net 1,700 horsepower.
That small internal combustion engine, which Koenigsegg calls the Tiny Friendly Giant, doesn't just run on traditional gasoline.
It can operate on the corn-heavy E85 ethanol blend, in additional to carbon-neutral methanols and other ethanol blends.
Sure, the Koenigsegg Gemera will likely cost upwards of $1 million, and with only 300 being built, you'll probably never see one on the road.
But it's always great to see what Koenigsegg brings to Geneva, because these cars are at the cutting edge of vehicle technology.
