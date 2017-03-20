Watch the electric Nio EP9 supercar capture a Nurburgring lap record

Nio, the electric car company formerly known as NextEV, has already claimed a lap record at the Circuit of the Americas, but before that, it picked up the EV lap record at the Nürburgring. And now, there's video.

The automaker finally unveiled the video wherein the EP9 electric supercar flies through the Nürburgring Nordschleife in just 7 minutes 5 seconds, a full 15 seconds faster than the previous lap holder. With four electric motors pumping out 1,360 horsepower, it's not too hard to see how the west was won.

Nio isn't just in the business of building ridiculous sports cars. At this year's SXSW festival, it debuted the Eve, a luxury sedan built with autonomy and connectivity in mind. Nio hopes to have it on sale by 2020.

It might be nearly 20 seconds behind the Lamborghini Huracan Performante, which recently nabbed the honor of being the fastest production car 'round the 'Ring, but it's also unlike to carry nearly as much drama with its record as Lamborghini has.