Kia EV concept will bring 21 in-car screens to Geneva Motor Show

Kia

How many displays is too many in a car? Some might say one, others might find three to be the limit. Kia's designers, however, decided to cram 21 screens inside the company's as-yet-unnamed electric-car concept. The car will be fully revealed next week at the Geneva Motor Show.

Kia says its designers put the smorgasbord of displays into the concept as "a humorous riposte to the industry's current obsession with ever increasing dashboard screens." The 21 high-res screens are arrayed across the concept's dashboard, the main visual dressing in what otherwise appears to be a minimalist cabin design. Given the tongue-in-cheek reference, we suspect Kia plans to leave 21-screen dashboards in the realm of concept cars, rather than reality.

Kia

Another teaser photo also gives us a closer look at the Kia concept, following on an earlier head-on image. While there's not a lot else we can learn from this photo, other than the fact that the Kia will have enormous headlights and, as is de rigeur for concept cars, massive wheels, the company has divulged a few more hints about the car's shape. For instance, the windshield and roof will be made from one giant, curved piece of glass that terminates in a bubble design above the rear seats.

Kia says the four-passenger concept combines all the virtues of a muscle car, a crossover and a family sedan. It's promised to "get your pulse racing" and to signal that Kia thinks future electric cars can be more exciting than many of today's efficiency-focused models.

"Kia prides itself on its power to surprise, which is why we wanted to move away from the rational and focus on the emotional, and embrace a warmer and more human approach to electrification," Gregory Guillaume, vice president of design for Kia Motors Europe, said in a statement.