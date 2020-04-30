Ken Block's Hoonifox Ford Mustang looks killer and holds Batmobile DNA

Quarantine and the coronavirus pandemic haven't stopped the crew at Hoonigan, so feast your eyes on what will likely become Ken Block's next Hoonicorn car to sit at the top of the company's range.

It's called the Hoonifox, and with it, Block's garage takes a retro turn. The name obviously comes from the "Fox Body" name applied to this generation of Mustang, and it's became awfully popular in recent years. The photos are only renderings for now, but they show off a seriously killer-looking car that should serve future Gymkhanas well.

Partially responsible for the project is Ash Thorp, a well-known Hollywood graphic artist and the man responsible for the new Batmobile. Thorp worked with the Hoonigan crew to take a lot of wild ideas and create something that embodies the Hoonigan spirit, and still looks pretty darn good.

A staple of all Hoonicorn cars, a wide body kit sits above some seriously meaty tires. The body kit's so wide that it's easy to tell where the original Mustang resides when looking at the car from the rear. Everything else is just extra to give the Hoonifox some seriously wide hips. Just as large are the air scoops aboard the car and some large side-exit exhaust pipes that will surely produce a sweet, sweet soundtrack.

Or will they? Block says in the reveal video that he's undecided on what will power the Hoonicorn, and he doesn't rule out the possibility of an electric powertrain from the Mustang Mach-E. Also potentially in the cards are a Ford EcoBoost V6 and a Roush Yates V8.

Regardless of what's under the hood, it will most definitely be up for wild stunts, burnouts and anything else Block and his crew want to toss at it. We can't wait to see the final build.