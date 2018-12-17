Ken Block's latest Gymkhana video is the 10th such video to pair Block's amazing car-handling skills with equally righteous cinematography. So, naurally, Block had to go bigger and better than ever, which is why this 20-minute video features five wild cars across five wild locations.
Block starts Gymkhana 10 with a brief introduction of his vehicles, a nutso stable that includes a 1977 Ford F-150 with a 914-horsepower EcoBoost V6. He also slides into the current World Rally Championship-spec Ford Fiesta WRC, his Ford Mustang RTR Hoonicorn V2 and others.
"I can't believe it has been 10 years of making these Gymkhana videos," Block said in a statement today. "That's wild! So, for number 10, we tried to make it the biggest and best. It was two years in the making -- from initial ideation to the launch in The Gymkhana Files on Amazon Prime. It's insane the effort that went into this one, and I couldn't be happier with the end result."
In total, Block hits five locations in five different cars. While the methods might be different, the result is the same -- complete, total mayhem, with a healthy dose of tire smoke. He drifts, he jumps, he does some other stuff that I don't want to spoil. Just watch it! Do you really need a reason to let some skilled driving sneak into your daily routine?
Discuss: Ken Block's Gymkhana 10 is 20 minutes of nonstop awesome
