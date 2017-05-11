Jim Glickenhaus thinks new SCG003S can be king of the Nurburgring

Later this year, the Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus SCG003C, brainchild of Jim Glickenhaus, will compete at the 24 Hours of Nurburgring. There's a road car in the works, too, and Glickenhaus thinks it can capture the production-car 'Ring lap record from the competition.

To show just how much promise his forthcoming street-legal supercar will have, the film producer and car aficionado showed off a video comparing his race car to the former and current production-car Nurburgring Nordschleife lap record holders -- the Porsche 918 Spyder and Lamborghini Huracan Performante.

The SCG003C finished a full 12 seconds ahead of the Lamborghini, the current lap record holder.

Now, you might be saying, "This is a race car, it's hardly an apples-to-apples comparison." You're right, but not in the way you might think. The SCG003C has to comply with all sorts of regulations, and its record-beating lap involved damp weather, traffic, 220 pounds of ballast and only about 500 horsepower.

By comparison, the street-legal SCG003S (yes, the names are way too similar) will have an extra 200 horsepower and no ballast, and any sort of record run will involve better weather and zero traffic. It may lose a bit of downforce over the race car, and it won't be wearing race slicks, but with everything else going for it, it stands to reason that the road car will be blisteringly quick around the 'Ring.

Even though he may possess a new record-holder, Glickenhaus still thinks the current form of Nurburgring record chasing is a bit much. Per interviews at the Geneva Motor Show, Glickenhaus wants to create a standardized cup whereby all the cars competing for the 'Ring record under set conditions.

Namely, he wants to use road-legal, privately owned cars with road tires that can be easily attained from a tire shop, running at standard ride heights. Both the 918 and the Huracan Performante had roll cages installed during their 'Ring runs, which improved stability over the versions sold to customers, and Glickenhaus believed they were running tires that are just a bit more capable than the tires included at point of sale.