Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept could foreshadow a Hemi-powered off-road SUV

Jeep

Jeep definitely, definitely wanted a piece of Ford Bronco day. Ford's long-awaited off-road SUV is due to debut tonight, so of course, Fiat Chrysler's off-road and SUV-focused division decided to drop some pretty big news.

This is the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept, which houses a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 engine, as the numerical part of the name suggests. (That's 6.4 liters in cubic inches.) While Jeep's tinkered with wild V8-powered concept cars for years now, this one is different.

The brand noted the last time its well-known off-roader offered a V8 engine was way back in 1981, and the company knows fans have long asked for V8 power from the Wrangler. To quote from the announcement, "The new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept is an indication they may soon get their wish." Fingers crossed for a 450-horsepower Wrangler, folks.

Jeep

Not to mention, the Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept basically looks like a production car. The knobby 37-inch mud-terrain tires are really the only thing that look more show car than production car. Jeep even detailed the rest of the running gear for the "concept" and it all sounds doable.

An eight-speed automatic transmission handles shifts and there's a full-time, two-speed transfer case beefed up further thanks to Dana 44 axles. The front and rear receive electric lockers, too. The concept also includes a Mopar Accessories-derived two-inch lift kit. Other tweaks include new aluminum Fox shocks, a hood scoop and a switch to alter the exhaust sound on the fly. I bet this thing sounds really freaking good.

Keep those fingers crossed, Wrangler nation, because it sounds like we're mighty close to a final decision on whether Jeep will build the SUV. I really don't think it would have an issue selling out a production run, if the company wants a smidge of insight.