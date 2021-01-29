Jeep Gladiator plug-in hybrid to join lineup, report says

Enlarge Image Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Jeep's 4xe plug-in hybrid branding is set to expand to the Gladiator pickup truck, according to Jeep's global president, Christian Meunier. GoAuto reported last Friday on the executive's remarks as Meunier discussed introducing more electrified options with Australian media. More electrification will come at the expense of diesel powertrain offerings, he said.

Jeep did not immediately return Roadshow's request for comment on a plug-in hybrid Gladiator, but it's really a no-brainer. After all, the Gladiator is a Wrangler SUV in pickup truck form. It shares powertrains, making it a prime candidate for the 4xe treatment as Jeep readies the Wrangler 4xe here in the US.

When the Gladiator 4xe shows up, assuming it is identical to the Wrangler 4xe, it should sport a 2.0-liter turbo-four engine paired with a 17-kWh battery pack and electric motor. With both energy sources, the Wrangler plug-in makes a whopping 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque -- way more power than any other powertrain Jeep offers for the Wrangler.

Though, the power comes with a price. The base Wrangler 4xe starts at just under $50,000. A Gladiator with the same mechanicals might be even more expensive.