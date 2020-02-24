Cybertruck Hot Wheels RC Tesla Model Y New VW Golf GTI Honda Civic Type R Limited Toyota Recall Toyota Camry AWD New Ford Bronco 2020 Electric Vehicles

Jeep Gladiator from the Bill Murray Groundhog Day Super Bowl ad is for sale

Despite the star power, the dealership hasn't put a premium on the pickup.

Jeep Gladiator Super Bowl commercialEnlarge Image
Jeep

Jeep perhaps aired one of the star commercials during this year's Super Bowl with its Groundhog Day-inspired Gladiator ad, which even saw Bill Murray return to reprise his famous character. Naturally, Jeep hopes the big game commercial spurs Jeep Gladiator sales, but a local Michigan dealership will do you one better.

Moore Motors in Caro, Michigan, is home to the exact Gladiator pickup the Jeep brand used for the highly praised ad. Murray and a real-life groundhog can be seen motoring around in the pickup throughout the commercial. Local publication Tuscola Today first reported the story earlier this month, and dealership staff confirmed the story behind this particular Gladiator.

Jeep Gladiator from Groundhog Day Super Bowl commercial for sale

This is it, Jeep, Groundhog Day and Bill Murray fans.

 Moore Motors

The dealership did not immediately return Roadshow's request for comment, but according to the story, Jeep quickly sourced the Gladiator and shipped it out to Woodstock, Illinois, for the commercial. Murray supposedly only agreed to the commercial a few weeks prior to the Super Bowl, which made the entire operation a quick one.

According to the report, the scenes with Murray driving the Gladiator with the groundhog feature this pickup. Additionally, it appears in the scene where Murray straps a helmet on his groundhog buddy. Supposedly, the Gladiator even returned with some groundhog hair left behind after filming wrapped up.

Although there's some pretty big star power behind this Gladiator, the dealer isn't placing a premium on it. At the time of this writing, the dealer's website advertises a $57,350 MSRP before incentives, delivery charge, taxes and the rest of the new-car-buying shebang. I have a feeling this Gladiator won't sit around much longer as those in the market learn about its unique ties.

Now playing: Watch this: 2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave is built for the dunes
1:58
