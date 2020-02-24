Jeep Gladiator from the Bill Murray Groundhog Day Super Bowl ad is for sale

Enlarge Image Jeep

Jeep perhaps aired one of the star commercials during this year's Super Bowl with its Groundhog Day-inspired Gladiator ad, which even saw Bill Murray return to reprise his famous character. Naturally, Jeep hopes the big game commercial spurs Jeep Gladiator sales, but a local Michigan dealership will do you one better.

Moore Motors in Caro, Michigan, is home to the exact Gladiator pickup the Jeep brand used for the highly praised ad. Murray and a real-life groundhog can be seen motoring around in the pickup throughout the commercial. Local publication Tuscola Today first reported the story earlier this month, and dealership staff confirmed the story behind this particular Gladiator.

The dealership did not immediately return Roadshow's request for comment, but according to the story, Jeep quickly sourced the Gladiator and shipped it out to Woodstock, Illinois, for the commercial. Murray supposedly only agreed to the commercial a few weeks prior to the Super Bowl, which made the entire operation a quick one.

According to the report, the scenes with Murray driving the Gladiator with the groundhog feature this pickup. Additionally, it appears in the scene where Murray straps a helmet on his groundhog buddy. Supposedly, the Gladiator even returned with some groundhog hair left behind after filming wrapped up.

Although there's some pretty big star power behind this Gladiator, the dealer isn't placing a premium on it. At the time of this writing, the dealer's website advertises a $57,350 MSRP before incentives, delivery charge, taxes and the rest of the new-car-buying shebang. I have a feeling this Gladiator won't sit around much longer as those in the market learn about its unique ties.