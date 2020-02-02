Super Bowl 2020: Jeep Gladiator celebrates Groundhog Day with Bill Murray and Punxsutawney Phil

This Sunday isn't only the Super Bowl, it's Groundhog Day, and what better way to celebrate both than with a big game commercial that includes Bill Murray.
Thankfully, that's exactly the route Jeep decided to go for its game day ad. With some help from the Gladiator pickup, we're treated to a very humorous spin on the classic film Groundhog Day. Much like the film, Murray, as Phil Connors, is once again tossed into a time loop as he lives out the same day. A couple of the film's original characters also make a surprise reprisal, too.
Except, there's a Jeep Gladiator, and as Murray points out, that's different. The actor's comedic portrayal and self-awareness of the events makes for a mighty comedic spot, and through it all, Murray takes Jeeps pickup on numerous adventures with a furry friend. That's a groundhog, if you didn't pick up on that.
The whole crux of the ad is simple; although Groundhog Day may be identical to Murray, every day is different with the rugged Gladiator. It's a peachy spot that tickles the funny bone just right. At least for me, it doesn't try too hard and the humor comes off organically.
For die-hard fans of the film, it'll surely ring the nostalgia bell with a handful of locations featured in the film present in the ad. Of course, it all happens to the tune of I've Got You Babe by Sonny & Cher.
