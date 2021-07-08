Jeep promises full line of EVs by 2025, teases Grand Cherokee 4xe

Enlarge Image Jeep

Jeep's all-electric off-road future is nearly upon us. After dipping its toes in the water with the electrified 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid, Stellantis has announced that Jeep will offer an all-electric model in every segment by 2025. The brand announced this plan during its inaugural virtual Stellantis EV Day 2021 programming on Thursday.

As part of the announcement, Jeep also gave the first glimpses of the new Grand Cherokee 4xe model, flashing images briefly on screen during the online presentation. While the company didn't give any further details regarding the product itself or its on-sale date, the midsize SUV's 4xe badging suggests it will not be a full battery-electric vehicle, instead, it will be a plug-in model like the aforementioned Wrangler model. This also appears to be the first glimpse we have of the production standard-wheelbase Grand Cherokee bodywork, as previously Jeep has only shown the long-wheelbase L variant.

Jeep also confirmed it will build all-electric versions of its forthcoming Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer full-size luxury SUVs.

Additionally, Jeep teased a new Freedom BEV concept on screen that appears to be based on today's JL Wrangler. Pictured above with its doors removed and a high-clearance suspension, the brand is telegraphing that the shift to zero-emissions electric power likely won't come at the expense of the brand's off-road ability.

During Stellantis' presentation, the company showed video vignettes that hinted at a broad suite of potential future technologies for the Jeep brand, including everything from peer-to-peer EV charging to Wrangler lay-flat seats (for "stargazing") and even drone pairing to capture off-road adventures on video. However, the company stopped short of guaranteeing that such features will appear on future models, noting, "future models and features may vary."

This is a developing story.