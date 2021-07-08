The short-wheelbase Jeep Grand Cherokee will get a plug-in 4xe model

Jeep revealed the first photos of the two-row Grand Cherokee during Stellantis' jam-packed EV day.
Jeep unveiled the first photos of the two-row Grand Cherokee at Stellantis' EV Day.
The short-wheelbase Grand Cherokee will come as a 4xe model with a plug-in-hybrid powertrain.
The Grand Cherokee looks basically just like the longer Grand Cherokee L model.
We don't know any details about the powertrain yet.
Jeep also announced that every model in its lineup will be available as an EV by 2025.
The Grand Cherokee 4xe will be fully revealed at the New York Auto Show.