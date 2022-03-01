Jeep Unveils First Electric SUV Launching in 2023

Enlarge Image Stellantis

Stellantis, the corporate conglomerate that includes the former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, has some ambitious plans to electrify its Jeep brand. While it will take several years for everything to come to fruition, the automaker has given the world an official preview of what to expect within the next year.

Stellantis on Tuesday unveiled Jeep's first battery-electric crossover. The SUV, which has not been given a name as of this writing, will launch in Europe in the first half of 2023, according to AutoExpress. It's unclear if this model will make it to the US, and representatives for Stellantis and Jeep did not immediately return a request for additional information.

All we really have to go on are two pictures of the Jeep EV, one from the front and one from the rear. The front shot shows that many current Jeep design staples are present, from the seven-segment grille to the chiseled, brawny body aesthetics around the fenders. The rear doesn't look that much different than, say, a Cherokee or a Renegade, except for the lack of a tailpipe.

During Stellantis' 2021 earnings presentation, where this vehicle was unveiled, CEO Carlos Tavares said that the automaking conglomerate aims to have EVs comprise 100% of its European sales by 2026. Considering Jeep's first EV is set to arrive in the first half of 2023, that means there should be quite the significant push into electrification between now and then. But this has apparently been in the cards for some time; as AutoExpress' report notes, Jeep boss Christian Meunier said that Jeep will have an EV in every segment by 2025.

Electrification is slowly ramping up elsewhere in Stellantis' US lineup. The Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Grand Cherokee now have 4xe plug-in hybrid variants, offering part-time electrification without ditching the internal combustion engine entirely. Later this year, Dodge should show off its first electric muscle car concept, and Ram is hard at work on a battery-electric Ram 1500 pickup, which will launch in 2024.