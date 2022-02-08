Ram teases 1500 EV pickup, announces Ram Revolution and Real Talk Tour

Ram

Ram is a little behind the curve, it seems, when it comes to embracing the forthcoming wave of electric pickups. Of course, that could be because it's waiting to see what its customers want based on other brands' sales, rather than just being slow to react. The company's latest venture, RamRevolution.com -- introduced on Tuesday -- would seem to support that conclusion.

RamRevolution.com is an "insider program" meant to gather feedback from Ram truck enthusiasts as to how the forthcoming 2024 Ram 1500 EV should look and function. The announcement of this program also came with a couple of teaser images of the company's first fully battery-electric vehicle, and the vibes are pretty reminiscent of the Silverado and Hummer EVs from GM.

"Our new Ram Revolution campaign will allow us to engage with consumers in a close and personal way, so we can gather meaningful feedback, understand their wants and needs and address their concerns -- ultimately allowing us to deliver the best electric pickup truck on the market with the Ram 1500 BEV," said Mike Koval Jr., CEO of Ram, in a statement.

In addition to the Ram Revolution, the company is also debuting the "Ram Real Talk Tour," a series of automotive town hall-like events that will allow Ram owners access to the folks who design and build their vehicles to share their needs and wants for the next generation of Ram trucks.

Ram plans to offer electrified models in most of the segments it participates in by 2025 and a "full portfolio of electrified solutions for all its segments" by 2030.