Jeep Avenger EV Coming to Europe in 2023 With 250 Miles of Range

During its 4xe Day event on Thursday, Jeep released more photos and details of its subcompact electric crossover, which was first unveiled earlier this year. We now know that the little SUV will be called the Avenger, and it sadly won't be sold in the US.

The Avenger's styling looks identical to what we previously saw, and it's dang cute. Its big wheels are pushed out to the corners and housed under large fender flares, and the Avenger has plenty of black plastic cladding and faux skid plate elements. Jeep's seven-slot grille is blocked off, and the Avenger has headlights that appear to be hidden as part of the front fascia beneath thin LED strips.

Enlarge Image Jeep

We don't have many powertrain details yet, but the Avenger will have a targeted range of around 250 miles. It's smaller than the existing Renegade, and Jeep says the Avenger's ground clearance and approach and breakover angles are some of the best in the segment. As for the interior, all that we know is that it will be "technologically advanced."

Jeep says the Avenger will be fully unveiled at the Paris Auto Show in October, with reservations opening the same day. It will be built in Poland and reach dealers in early 2023 in Europe, Japan, South Korea and other markets. Three more zero-emissions Jeeps will be introduced in Europe by 2025, and the brand will be fully electric on the continent by 2030.