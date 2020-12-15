Japan opens drive-thru strawberry picking as coronavirus continues to redefine norms

Saga Prefecture, Japan

Right now is hardly the time to book extravagant travel plans, but where possible, companies and individuals are trying to figure out safe ways to pass the time as the coronavirus continues to spread. Japan, you caught our attention as locals begin to prep for drive-thru strawberry picking. Yes, it's weird, but it's also pretty creative.

The Japanese Prefecture of Saga's Japan Agricultural Cooperative devised a way for socially distant strawberry picking in the heart of Tokyo and revealed details this past Thursday. Actually, the pop-up fruit-picking site is directly below the Tokyo Tower. Visitors drive through the tent filled with fruit, pick their bundle and a couple other pop-up shops await them on the other side. They include a famed sandwich store and smoothie establishment to serve up strawberry-themed treats to go along with the fresh fruit visitors head home with. The organizers promise all precautions for coronavirus with fans for circulation while driving to the pop-up stores, and no one needs to leave their cars to enjoy the event.

Tickets are very limited to 153 pairs over two days starting January 15 to 16, but for the groups that do plan to partake, this will surely be a very interesting memory as we (hopefully) begin to put COVID-19 behind us next year.