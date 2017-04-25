Jaguar teases XF Sportbrake wagon, will come to US this winter

Jaguar has a new wagon on the way, and it did a Very British Thing to help introduce it.

These teasers offer up an early look at the Jaguar XF Sportbrake, a new station wagon variant of the automaker's midsize luxury sedan. It's believed that the XF Sportbrake will be unveiled at an auto show later this year, which means it's likely coming to Frankfurt or Los Angeles (or perhaps both) in the fall.

The first teaser is painted onto Wimbledon's Centre Court, the main court at the Wimbledon Championship in London. All we see is a bit of silhouette, but it doesn't matter, because we can tell it's a station wagon and that's all that really matters for now.

Jaguar also offered up a second teaser of the actual car. Although, being shown from the top down, there isn't much to see, other than a big ol' panoramic glass roof. But, again, it looks like a wagon and that's enough to keep us happy for the time being.

The last time Jaguar offered the XF Sportbrake, it was between 2012 and 2015, and it wasn't offered up in the US. But that changes this time around, because Jaguar promised that the new XF Sportbrake will be sold in the good ol' US of A. It should arrive in dealerships this coming winter.

When the XF Sportbrake comes to market, it will undoubtedly carry the XF's current stable of engines. This includes a 247-horsepower, 2.0-liter I4, as well as a properly potent 340-horsepower V6. I'll hold out for the second one, and I'll probably be holding out for a while, because the XF Portfolio sedan that carries this engine costs a lofty $68,025.